Trends And Analysis Of The Hen Market By Application, Industry, Region, And Segment With Forecasts Up To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The hen market has seen significant expansion in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and developments in poultry farming. As demand for poultry products continues to rise, this sector is set to experience further growth and innovation. Let's explore the market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the global hen industry.

The hen market has demonstrated robust growth, with its size expected to increase from $271.98 billion in 2025 to $290.01 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This historical expansion is largely due to higher poultry meat consumption, the rise of commercial poultry farming, growing demand for affordable protein sources, increased egg production, and early uptake of processed chicken products. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $379.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Key contributors to this growth include rising demand for organic eggs, a preference for premium chicken cuts, wider acceptance of welfare-certified poultry, greater emphasis on protein-rich diets, and the increasing popularity of ready-to-cook chicken items. Prominent trends expected during the forecast period involve heightened interest in high-protein poultry products, expanding consumption of organic and free-range eggs, growth in value-added chicken offerings, strengthened focus on animal welfare, and the emergence of specialty and premium poultry cuts.

Hens are domesticated female chickens over one year old, scientifically classified as Gallus domesticus. They are omnivorous birds that feed on insects, seeds, and grains. Hens play a vital role in food production by providing both meat and eggs, which are highly valued as lean sources of protein for human diets.

One of the main drivers propelling growth in the hen market is the rise in per capita meat consumption. This metric measures the average amount of red meat and poultry consumed by individuals annually, expressed in retail weight. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, increased income levels, and the growing popularity of high-protein diets are contributing to this upward trend. Hens remain a preferred protein source because poultry meat is generally affordable, low in fat, and offers high-quality protein with a favorable fatty acid profile. For example, in August 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that per capita availability of red meat and poultry in the U.S. would reach 226 pounds in 2025 and rise to 227 pounds in 2026. Similarly, egg availability was anticipated to increase from around 22 dozen per person in 2025 to 23 dozen in 2026. This increasing consumption per capita underpins the steady growth of the hen market.

In 2025, Europe held the position as the largest hen market region globally. However, the fastest growth is expected to take place in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered in the hen market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

