Cloud-Native Architecture Boosts Open RAN Adoption Rates

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open RAN Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Unit (Radio Unit, Distributed Unit, Centralized Unit), Deployment, Network, Frequency, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global open RAN market is experiencing a significant growth surge, with size estimates reaching USD 6.53 billion in 2025 and projections hitting USD 45.09 billion by 2033. This expansion, projected at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2026 to 2033, highlights the increasing adoption of open RAN (O-RAN) as a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional RAN systems. By decoupling hardware and software, telecom operators gain the ability to procure components from multiple vendors, leading to reduced capital and operational expenditures. The growing demand for 5G networks further enhances the attraction of O-RAN as operators seek effective solutions to support network expansion and densification.

The transition towards cloud-native and virtualized architectures serves as a catalyst for O-RAN growth, enabling operators to deploy RAN functions on standardized hardware. This adoption of virtualization not only boosts network efficiency and performance but also significantly lowers infrastructure expenses. As cloud and edge computing gain traction, O-RAN's alignment with these technologies intensifies, fueling its adoption across various deployment scenarios.

Rising 5G deployments across diverse geographies demand adaptive and versatile RAN solutions, which O-RAN is well-positioned to provide. Operators are capitalizing on its flexibility for applications in rural areas, indoor enterprise networks, and selected modernization initiatives. Additionally, as 5G evolves toward standalone architectures, O-RAN emerges as a robust and future-ready alternative to conventional systems.

Regulatory factors and geopolitical dynamics also propel the O-RAN market. Policymakers in the U.S. and Europe increasingly endorse O-RAN for enhanced network security and reduced reliance on single suppliers amid concerns over foreign technology. This support not only broadens competitive landscapes but also encourages local technology vendors to innovate, reinforcing regional market ecosystems. As such, O-RAN is becoming a pivotal component of next-generation telecom infrastructure, aligned with priorities of security, affordability, and flexibility.

Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as performance parity issues, integration difficulties, and multi-vendor coordination. Operators' technical hurdles, particularly those with complex existing networks, present adoption barriers. The limited availability of mature, carrier-grade O-RAN solutions remains a concern for large-scale rollouts, raising questions about reliability, operational efficiency, and ecosystem sustainability.

