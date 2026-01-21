Newborn Screening Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Focus On Instruments And Reagents & Assay Kits, Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme-Based Assays, DNA Assays, Electrophoresis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$900.63 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1790 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Newborn Screening Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
- Market Segmentation and Scope Market Lineage Outlook Market Dynamics Market Drivers Analysis Market Restraint Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis Pipeline Analysis
Companies Featured
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Agilent Technologies Masimo Waters Corporation Natus Medical Trivitron Healthcare GE Lifesciences PerkinElmer Inc AB SCIEX Demand A/S Parseq LAB Otodynamics Zentech Centogene
Global Newborn Screening Market Report Segmentation 2021-2033
- Product Outlook: Instruments, Reagents Technology Outlook: Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme-based assay, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, Others Test Type Outlook: Dry blood spot test, CCHD, Hearing screen Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Newborn Screening Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment