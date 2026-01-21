Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, January 21st, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin appoints Bénédicte de Bonnechose as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2026

Mrs. Bénédicte de Bonnechose will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Michelin Group, effective June 1, 2026. She will succeed Mr. Yves Chapot in this role.

A member of the Michelin Executive Committee since January 1, 2021, Bénédicte de Bonnechose currently supervises the Urban and Long-Distance Transportation Business lines, as well as the European region. She joined the Michelin Group in April 2019 as Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, after four years at the audit firm Deloitte working in the Industrial and Retail sectors, Bénédicte de Bonnechose built a career of over 25 years within the Lafarge Group in financial roles, before moving into business and operational leadership positions in the Cement, Aggregates, and Concrete divisions, beginning in 2007. From 2015 to 2018, Bénédicte de Bonnechose was President of LafargeHolcim France and Belgium.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

