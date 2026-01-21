COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin appoints Bénédicte de Bonnechose as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2026

Mrs. Bénédicte de Bonnechose will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Michelin Group, effective June 1, 2026. She will succeed Mr. Yves Chapot in this role.

A member of the Michelin Executive Committee since January 1, 2021, Bénédicte de Bonnechose currently supervises the Urban and Long-Distance Transportation Business lines, as well as the European region. She joined the Michelin Group in April 2019 as Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, after four years at the audit firm Deloitte working in the Industrial and Retail sectors, Bénédicte de Bonnechose built a career of over 25 years within the Lafarge Group in financial roles, before moving into business and operational leadership positions in the Cement, Aggregates, and Concrete divisions, beginning in 2007. From 2015 to 2018, Bénédicte de Bonnechose was President of LafargeHolcim France and Belgium.

