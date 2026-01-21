Heesay Hosts Annual Gala In Bangkok, Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity With 'Gentlemen In Glam'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeeSay, the globally recognized LGBTQ+ online community, wrapped up its 3rd annual gala in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 17. This event invites a wealth of creators, users and partners from key markets such as South Korea, the U.S., the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Taipei to gather for connection, marvel at eye-grabbing programs while enjoying food and beverages.

Themed 'Gentlemen in Glam', this year's gala celebrates the unique charm within diverse LGBTQ+ communities. "Everyone has their own interpretation of 'Gentleman'. It could be a bold and stylish look, a thoughtful personality, or even an energetic and optimistic lifestyle," said the Head of HeeSay Gala. "That's why we encourage every participant to express their own take on the theme in a creative and open-minded way."

As part of the event, a new video interview series called 'He So Glam!' was launched. This program highlights creators' personal stories and their unique perspectives on the event. "We envision this newly designed program as a long-term initiative, where every member of the HeeSay community can share their outlook on life and views on trending topics with a wider audience, making the connections more in-depth, " added the Head of Marketing at HeeSay.

The 'He So Glam!' feature is set to be released on HeeSay's social media platforms starting from January 26.

At the Gala, HeeSay recognized outstanding creators and partners whose participation and contributions have helped enrich the community in 2025.

According to the Head of HeeSay, since its launch, HeeSay has been dedicated to building a place where meaningful connections, true love and friendship can happen, rather than just being an online dating site. "We're thrilled to see the community's ecosystem grow and become more diverse, thanks to the tireless efforts of our creators, users and partners," he emphasized.

The Head also shared that 2026 would be a year of deeper cultivation of the HeeSay community. "An update of key features customizing for users' social needs within the app, as well as launching online and offline events in key markets, are still the must-dos, " he added. "Beyond them, HeeSay will try developing more creative and engaging content on social media to captivate more LGBTQ+ individuals to join, connect and share while strengthening our global brand presence."

