Tenggara Reopens At Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai, Ushering In A New Era Of Southeast Asian Dining

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai proudly announces the reopening of Tenggara, its signature Southeast Asian restaurant, following a comprehensive renovation that marks a new chapter for one of the hotel's most beloved dining destinations.

After a planned makeover that began in August 2025, Tenggara returns with a refreshed identity shaped by elevated interiors, thoughtful touches, and an enhanced culinary journey. The redesign pays homage to the spirit of Southeast Asia while embracing contemporary sensibilities, creating a space where comfort, culture, and craftsmanship meet.

Drawing from Peranakan culture, born from the union of Chinese and Malay traditions, Tenggara's updated interiors strike a balance between heritage and contemporary elegance. Peranakan tile motifs anchor the design, reimagined across the flooring and select wall details in a softer, refined palette. Glass partitions maintain an open, light-filled space while subtly creating intimate dining areas.

Natural textures, leaf-inspired accents and metallic gold finishes add warmth and understated luxury, while a dedicated off-white feature wall styled with dry florals provides a calm visual focal point. A gentle moon and stars influence shapes the ambience through soft lighting and metallic highlights. The space is grounded in a soothing palette of beige, green and gold, complemented by plush seating designed for relaxed, extended dining.

At the heart of the reopening is an expanded à la carte menu showcasing the culinary diversity of Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and beyond. Guests can once again savour signature favourites such as Laksa Lemak, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang, Peking Duck and a curated selection of dim sum, complemented by new additions that celebrate authentic regional flavours with modern finesse. The beverage programme has also been enriched with classic Asian refreshments, speciality teas, artisanal mocktails, alongside a cocktail selection shaped by the region's ingredients.

Commenting on the reopening, Mr. Michael Chan, General Manager at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, said:“Tenggara's transformation reflects our commitment to evolving with our guests while staying true to the soul of what makes the restaurant special. We wanted to create a space that feels familiar yet revitalised. A place where diners can reconnect with the flavours they love whilst discovering exciting new dishes. It represents our belief that innovation and consistency can beautifully co-exist.”

During the renovation period, Tenggara continued serving patrons across the hotel's other outlets, a gesture that accentuates the restaurant's loyal following and its role within the property's dining landscape. With its reopening, guests can now return to the venue they know and cherish - one that feels renewed, inviting and thoughtfully refreshed.

Whether for an intimate dinner, a convivial gathering, or a taste-driven exploration of Asia's most vibrant food cultures, Tenggara once again invites diners to experience its celebrated warmth, hospitality and generous flavours in the heart of Dubai.

***

Restaurant Timings:12 pm – 12 am | Tenggara, Lobby Level, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel

Promotions:Tenggara Sunday Brunch at the 19th floor, Park Regis Kris Kin HotelAED 89 per person | PAY 2, EAT 3 for AED 21112 pm – 4 pmEvery Sunday

Website –Social Media Handles – @parkregiskriskin and @tenggaradubaiContact – 043771163 | 0507071196