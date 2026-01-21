Patty Shukla To Collaborate With Leading Australian Children's Youtube Artists And Announce Live Appearances In Uruguay

Internationally recognized early childhood music educator and children's artist Patty Shukla has announced upcoming international collaborations and live appearances scheduled for early 2026. Shukla will travel to Australia in March to collaborate with two of the country's most prominent children's music groups, Bounce Patrol and The MikMaks, both widely known for their educational content and global reach on YouTube and digital streaming platforms.

The Australia visit will focus on an in person creative collaboration centered on Shukla's original song,“Friends,” which blends music, movement, and number learning to support early childhood development. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to producing curriculum aligned educational content, with the artists recording together live and on location. The visit also marks Shukla's first time traveling to Australia, adding a meaningful personal milestone alongside the professional partnership.

Patty Shukla is known for creating curriculum aligned music and movement resources designed to support early learning outcomes. Her original songs are used by educators, therapists, and families worldwide to reinforce literacy skills, phonics development, social emotional learning, and gross motor coordination. Her content is regularly incorporated into classrooms, libraries, early learning centers, and home learning environments.

In addition to her work in Australia, Shukla will be in Montevideo, Uruguay, in February, where she is available for a limited number of in person engagements. During her time in Uruguay, she is open to participating in live children's music and movement performances, school and library visits, educator meet and greet sessions, and curriculum based professional development workshops. These sessions are designed to support early childhood professionals by demonstrating how music and movement can be integrated into daily instruction to enhance whole child development.

Educational institutions, libraries, and early childhood organizations in both Australia and Uruguay are invited to inquire about scheduling opportunities during Shukla's international travel dates. Availability is limited and scheduled on a first come basis.

About Patty Shukla

Patty Shukla is an award winning early childhood music educator, keynote speaker, and content creator. She is the founder of Patty's Primary Songs and the host of Patty Shukla Kids TV. With hundreds of original, copyrighted songs, her work is widely used in educational, therapeutic, and home settings to support early childhood learning through music, movement, and interactive engagement.

