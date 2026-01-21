Security Forces Arrest Three With Links To Regional Drug Trafficking Networks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Security services have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting three individuals with confirmed links to regional narcotics networks, as part of a series of high-impact operations carried out over the past several days.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), acting on intelligence-led investigations and continuous field surveillance, handled multiple major cases targeting drug smuggling, trafficking, and distribution. Among them were two significant cases involving suspects connected to regional criminal networks, in addition to several other operations against dealers and promoters in Amman and Aqaba.In the first case, within the jurisdiction of Ruwaished District, a specialized investigative team monitored a suspect suspected of coordinating with regional drug trafficking gangs. Following confirmation of intelligence indicating possession and concealment of large quantities of narcotics, security forces carried out a targeted raid, arresting the suspect and seizing approximately 120,000 narcotic pills, two firearms, and advanced communication and tracking devices used to coordinate with regional networks.In a second operation in Madaba Governorate, authorities tracked two suspects believed to be linked to regional drug smuggling groups. After verifying the information, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated raid, which resulted in the seizure of 50 hashish slabs and half a kilogram of cocaine.The PSD said its anti-narcotics efforts also led to the dismantling of several drug distribution operations in the capital. In one case, a dealer was arrested with 20 hashish slabs, one kilogram of crystal meth, and quantities of cocaine. In another, a second dealer was apprehended with 16 hashish slabs and amounts of marijuana and crystal meth. A third operation led to the arrest of a dealer found in possession of 12 hashish slabs.In three additional cases in Amman, four drug promoters were arrested and 17 hashish slabs were seized. Meanwhile, in Aqaba, security forces arrested a drug dealer and confiscated 10 hashish slabs during a raid.The Public Security Directorate reaffirmed its determination to combat narcotics-related crimes and dismantle organized drug networks, stressing that operations will continue to protect public safety and national security.