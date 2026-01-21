Jordansaudi Business Network Launched To Drive Strategic Partnerships And Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan and Saudi Arabia have taken a significant step toward deepening private-sector cooperation with the launch of the Jordan–Saudi Business Network, a new platform designed to accelerate partnerships, facilitate investment flows, and strengthen economic integration between the two countries.The network was unveiled in Riyadh during a high-level economic gathering that brought together senior executives, investors, and business leaders from both sides. The initiative was launched by the Amman Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq said the network marks a shift from traditional economic engagement to a more structured, data-driven, and results-oriented model of cooperation. He noted that the platform is intended to serve as a permanent institutional link between Jordanian and Saudi businesses, enabling direct engagement, faster deal-making, and informed investment decisions.Al-Haj Tawfiq said the network will provide companies with access to accurate information on regulations, incentives, and investment opportunities, support the entry of Jordanian products and services into the Saudi market, and promote integration across regional supply chains. He added that the initiative aligns with market demand in Saudi Arabia and leverages Jordan's competitive strengths, particularly in food industries, construction, professional services, information technology, tourism, transport, and logistics.He emphasized that the network's operational framework comprising sectoral committees, a digital matchmaking platform, periodic business meetings, an annual forum, and a dedicated business bulletin has been designed as a practical tool to translate ideas into executable projects rather than a symbolic cooperation mechanism.Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Haitham Abu Al-Foul described the launch as a timely and strategic move to institutionalize economic engagement and expand trade and investment cooperation. He highlighted the depth of Jordanian–Saudi relations and praised the role of Jordanian professionals working in Saudi Arabia, noting their strong presence and expertise across key economic sectors.Abu Al-Foul reaffirmed the Embassy's support for the network, stressing its role in increasing bilateral trade, promoting joint ventures, and delivering high-value projects that contribute to sustainable growth in both economies.Secretary of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Board Mohammad Tahboub outlined the network's operational roadmap, explaining that it will function as a flexible institutional platform offering sector-specific data, investor matchmaking tools, and structured pathways for collaboration. He said the platform will help integrate companies into shared value chains and speed up the conversion of business concepts into viable investment projects.The network's next phase will include the establishment of specialized sectoral committees, regular business forums, and structured follow-up on joint initiatives in coordination with public and private stakeholders in both countries.Participants at the launch noted that the initiative comes at a pivotal moment marked by rising demand for productive investment, digital transformation, and resilient regional supply chains. Sectoral committees were formed covering real estate and construction, information technology and innovation, food industries, tourism and medical tourism, logistics and transport, energy, financial services, legal services, and marketing.The launch concluded with an agreement to organize direct business-to-business meetings aimed at identifying partnership opportunities and translating the network into a results-driven platform for sustainable Jordanian–Saudi economic cooperation.