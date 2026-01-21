Azerbaijan Set To Establish Supercomputer Hub In Co-Op With Dell Technologies
This issue was discussed on January 21 at a meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading US IT corporations, in Davos on January 21.
The conversation highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, which remains highly attractive to foreign investors. The meeting touched upon Dell Technologies' ongoing operations in Azerbaijan, specifically noting the establishment of a supercomputer center in the country with the company's involvement. They exchanged views on utilizing the center's resources for applications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced decision-making systems.
