Azerbaijan Set To Establish Supercomputer Hub In Co-Op With Dell Technologies


2026-01-21 05:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21.​ A supercomputer center will be established in Azerbaijan with the participation of Dell Technologies, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed on January 21 at a meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading US IT corporations, in Davos on January 21.

The conversation highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, which remains highly attractive to foreign investors. The meeting touched upon Dell Technologies' ongoing operations in Azerbaijan, specifically noting the establishment of a supercomputer center in the country with the company's involvement. They exchanged views on utilizing the center's resources for applications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced decision-making systems.

Trend News Agency

