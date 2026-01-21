Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Warns Of AI's Dangerous Impact On Disinformation Spread

Azerbaijan Warns Of AI's Dangerous Impact On Disinformation Spread


2026-01-21 05:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) content represents a serious threat in the spread of disinformation, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli said at a public discussion on the topic "Disinformation: as the most serious threat on a global scale and in the reality of Azerbaijan" in Baku today, Trend reports.

Mammadli emphasized that disinformation impedes people's ability to interpret information accurately, leading to increasingly severe repercussions over time.

He pointed out that disinformation is proliferating across numerous countries, polluting the information landscape and exacerbating the challenges of addressing it.

"Azerbaijan possesses robust political and institutional frameworks to tackle disinformation," he stated. "However, the global dissemination of disinformation has surged by more than sixfold, complicating its eradication."

The official identified the erosion of public trust in media worldwide as one of the key drivers behind the rapid spread of disinformation.

Furthermore, Natig Mammadli emphasized that while the media should be a pillar of truth, unfortunately, this ideal is not always realized in international media, contributing to a growing distrust among the public.

MENAFN21012026000187011040ID1110629418



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search