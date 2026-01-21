Azerbaijan Warns Of AI's Dangerous Impact On Disinformation Spread

Mammadli emphasized that disinformation impedes people's ability to interpret information accurately, leading to increasingly severe repercussions over time.

He pointed out that disinformation is proliferating across numerous countries, polluting the information landscape and exacerbating the challenges of addressing it.

"Azerbaijan possesses robust political and institutional frameworks to tackle disinformation," he stated. "However, the global dissemination of disinformation has surged by more than sixfold, complicating its eradication."

The official identified the erosion of public trust in media worldwide as one of the key drivers behind the rapid spread of disinformation.

Furthermore, Natig Mammadli emphasized that while the media should be a pillar of truth, unfortunately, this ideal is not always realized in international media, contributing to a growing distrust among the public.