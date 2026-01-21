Azerbaijan Warns Of AI's Dangerous Impact On Disinformation Spread

403
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Artificial intelligence (AI) content represents a serious threat in the spread of disinformation, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli said at a public discussion on the topic "Disinformation: as the most serious threat on a global scale and in the reality of Azerbaijan" in Baku today, Trend reports.
