Azerbaijan Relies On Media Literacy To Combat Disinformation - Official
According to him, media literacy is a key requirement for people to take a stand against the lies and evil that are rampant on social media.
He noted that deliberately fake news is spread against Azerbaijan's successes.
"These include news spread out of ignorance and illiteracy. Preventing this is related to media literacy," Majid explained.
He added that all Azerbaijani citizens must demonstrate activity and express their position against disinformation.
