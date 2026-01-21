Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)


2026-01-21 05:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) heading to Azerbaijan's Khankendi has reached the liberated territories, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, residents of Khankendi city, who returned to their homeland after 38 years as part of the Great Return program to the liberated territories, entered the territories after checking their documents at the checkpoint of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Aghdam district to go to their homes.

A total of 36 families (162 people) are returning to Khankendi city in the first stage. After they reach their hometown, the keys to their apartments, which were reconstructed by the Azerbaijani state, will be presented by official agencies.

Trend News Agency

