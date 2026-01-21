Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, residents of Khankendi city, who returned to their homeland after 38 years as part of the Great Return program to the liberated territories, entered the territories after checking their documents at the checkpoint of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Aghdam district to go to their homes.
A total of 36 families (162 people) are returning to Khankendi city in the first stage. After they reach their hometown, the keys to their apartments, which were reconstructed by the Azerbaijani state, will be presented by official agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment