Azerbaijani Parliament To Host Meetings With MFA Representatives
This issue was included in the work plan for the 2026 spring session of the parliament's committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations.
As part of the spring session, the committee will review the strategic directions outlined in the foreign policy course set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, including discussions on objectives and challenges in the context of new geopolitical and geoeconomic realities.
Meetings with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planned to be held within the committee, where necessary, to provide relevant opinions, proposals, and recommendations.
The work plan also includes the following issues:
-
Organizing meetings with senior officials from the State
Committee on Work with Diaspora (SCWD) to strengthen ties with
Azerbaijanis living abroad and active Azerbaijani organizations in
foreign countries, in close cooperation with the SCWD.
Carrying out international efforts to raise awareness of the
heavy consequences of the Armenian military aggression in the
territories liberated from occupation, in accordance with the new
realities in the region, and informing the world public about the
restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Continuing the targeted efforts to spread the truth about the
Khojaly Genocide to the world community within the framework of the
Justice for Khojaly international advocacy campaign and advocating
for the recognition of this tragedy as an act of genocide against
the Azerbaijani people.
Holding meetings with parliamentary working groups and
delegations of international parliamentary organizations to further
develop interparliamentary cooperation and provide assistance on
key directions of international activity.
Organizing relevant hearings to professionally and effectively
defend Azerbaijan's national interests both in the region and
globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment