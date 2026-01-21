Azerbaijani Experts Confront Rising Disinformation Threats In Public Debate (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A public discussion titled“Disinformation as the Most Serious Threat at the Global Level and in the Azerbaijani Context” was held in Baku on January 21, organized by the Azerbaijan National NGOs Forum (ANNF) in partnership with the Media Development Agency and the Azerbaijan Press Council, Trend reports.

Chairperson of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Ramil Iskandarli, stated that the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently released its "Global Risks Report" in Davos. According to the report, disinformation and false information have been identified as the main risk for Azerbaijan in 2026, while disinformation has also been assessed as a serious global threat.

“Disinformation in the modern era has turned into a systemic threat that targets not only the information sphere but also public stability, state–citizen relations, and democratic institutions. Civil society must be more sensitive than ever on this issue, expose false information in a timely manner, and act as a barrier against its spread. The World Economic Forum identifying disinformation as a key risk for Azerbaijan is a serious signal. That is why the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum decided to organize this public discussion together with partner organizations and with the participation of civil society representatives,” Iskandarli said.

Deputy Executive Director of the MDA, Natig Mammadli, noted that disinformation threats are increasing rapidly worldwide and that social media platforms have become the main space for the spread of disinformation.

“The Azerbaijani state has strong political will to combat all forms of disinformation. However, in this process, public vigilance, media literacy, and the high intellectual level of society are the most powerful weapons,” he noted.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid emphasized the importance of media entities adhering to the "Code of Ethical Conduct of Azerbaijani Journalists," noting that this can also influence social media activists as a positive example.“The first principle of the code states that the highest purpose of journalism is to spread the truth, and objectivity is the main criterion of professionalism. In general, adherence to all principles of the code is an important safeguard for protecting society from disinformation trends,” Majid delineated.

During thematic sessions held as part of the public discussion, participants examined disinformation from various perspectives.

Speaking at a session titled“The Impact of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Fake Images, Videos, and Bot Networks on Public Opinion,” Chairperson of the Public Union for Support to Innovative Initiatives in Media Mushfig Alasgarli drew attention to the side effects of these technologies and the new risks they pose in terms of information manipulation.

At the session on“Increasing Citizens' Media Literacy and the Role of NGOs in Public Awareness Against Disinformation on Social Media Platforms,” Head of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Rahimoglu and Chairman of the Public Union for Support to Information and Social Initiatives Jasarat Huseynzada shared their views on public oversight mechanisms by NGOs in this field.

During the session titled“Hybrid Threats Against Azerbaijan, Geopolitical Aspects of Information Warfare, and Preventive Measures,” Board member of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum Zaur Ibrahimli and Chairperson of the Social Initiatives Center Public Union Sanan Najafov highlighted the expanding scope and new manifestations of hybrid threats at the global level.

At the session on“Regional Dynamics of Disinformation: Experiences of the Global South and the Turkic World,” Secretary General of the NGO Platform of Turkic States member countries, MP Azer Allahveranov, stated that coordinated action in the information space is of strategic importance for the Turkic world.

Representative of the Secretariat of the Global South NGO Platform Fuad Karimli spoke about the consequences of disinformation in Global South countries, noting that insufficient digital literacy, limited inclusion of local languages in artificial intelligence systems, and a lack of technological resources increase the impact of disinformation.

The Azerbaijan National NGOs Forum (ANNF) will continue to organize public discussions on issues of relevance to society.