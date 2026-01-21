Hourly Power Cuts To Be In Effect In All Regions Today - Ukrenergo
The time and scope of the restrictions may change.
Up-to-date information will be posted on the official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies.
The company reminds that the restrictive measures have been introduced due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.Read also: Part of occupied Crimea left without power due to accident
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of January 20, the Russians carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's power grid. Part of Kyiv was left without electricity and heating. The most difficult situation with electricity persists in the city of Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Odesa, and Poltava.
