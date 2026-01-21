Enemies Strike Furniture Warehouse In Odesa Region, Injuring Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported this on Telegram.

“In the Odesa region, there is damage and destruction to private residential buildings. A warehouse building with furniture products has been destroyed,” the report said.

Fires broke out at the sites of the attacks, which rescuers extinguished.

The head of the region added that a 50-year-old man suffered a leg injury. He was hospitalized.

The State Emergency Service of Odesa reported that two private residential buildings were on fire and nearby houses were damaged. A fire also broke out in a warehouse that had been destroyed, with furniture inside.

As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers extinguished fires in the Odesa region that broke out following Russian strikes on January 20.