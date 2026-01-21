Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Damage Lyceum And Cultural Center In Chernihiv Region


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Ukrinform.

“Yesterday afternoon, an enemy Shahed exploded on the grounds of a lyceum in the village of Dobrianka community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The children are currently on vacation. In the village of Semenivka community, a cultural center building caught fire due to a UAV strike,” the report said.

According to Chaus, over the past day, the Chernihiv region was shelled 37 times, with 50 explosions. The enemy struck the border area the most.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 18, a Russian combat drone attacked a cultural cente in the city of Snovsk, Chernihiv region, injuring a local.

UkrinForm

