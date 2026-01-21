Four Regions Left Without Power After Russian Attacks - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"During the night and in the morning, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, users in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions are without power this morning. The situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region also remains difficult after the previous massive attack. Emergency repair work is continuing everywhere where the security situation currently allows," the statement said.

Due to power system difficulties in some regions caused by Russian attacks, emergency power cuts are currently in effect. In the remaining regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in effect.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, electricity consumption was 4.5% higher than the previous day, driven by fewer power cuts in certain regions.

"All regions of Ukraine continue to need to conserve energy throughout the day. Please use powerful electrical appliances sparingly. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime, after 11 p.m.," the power system operator advises.

As reported, a new massive attack on the energy infrastructure occurred in the morning of January 20, causing power outages in Kyiv and six other regions.