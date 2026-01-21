Men's Volleyball Super League Kicks Off Tenth Round

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th round of the Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Super League gets underway, Azernews reports.

The first matchday will feature two exciting clashes, both taking place at the Ministry of Emergency Situations' sports hall.

On January 21, "Ordu" will face "Gənclər", followed by "Murov Az Terminal" taking on "Xilasedici".

The Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Super League is the top professional volleyball league in Azerbaijan, run by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, featuring clubs like Azerrail Baku and Murov Az Terminal, competing for domestic titles and European spots, with recent seasons showing fierce competition, especially in the finals.

Established in 1992, it's a significant national league with a history of strong performances in European competitions, though the number of participating teams can vary.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991 and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The main goals of the AVF are to promote volleyball across the country, support youth and grassroots development, improve coaching and officiating standards, and achieve consistent success at the international level.

The federation works closely with clubs, schools, and regional organisations to expand participation and raise the overall quality of the sport.