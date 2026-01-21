Int'l Mugham Center Commemorates Black January Victims

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A memorial event titled "Eternal Oath Site" has been held in Baku to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the IRELI Public Union and the International Mugham Center, with the partnership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The ceremony opened with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs, followed by the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

The memorial brought together cadets of the National Defense University, young people, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and other official guests.

As part of the program, participants were presented with historically significant photographs taken by photojournalist Rasim Sadikhov during the night of January 19–20, 1990, depicting the tragic events that unfolded in Baku and surrounding areas. Sadikhov also shared compelling insights and behind-the-scenes stories related to the photographs, which have become part of the nation's collective memory.

In his address, Chairman of the IRELI Public Union Shahin Rahmanli emphasized that the January 20 tragedy marked a turning point in the Azerbaijani people's struggle for freedom and independence. He noted that the massacre committed against civilians that night failed to break the nation's will and instead strengthened national unity.

Kanan Aliyev, a representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, stressing the importance of such commemorative events in preserving the memory of the country's painful history and stressed that the sacrifice of the martyrs must always be honored.

The event concluded with an artistic program featuring performances by the Baku Public Choir and young musicians. Well-known folk songs and works by prominent Azerbaijani composers were performed, adding a solemn and emotional tone to the evening of remembrance.