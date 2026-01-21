RETRANSMISSION: Canada Lands Company Unveils A $21-Million CN Tower Renovation And Kicks Off Its 50Th Anniversary Celebrations
|What:
|Canada Lands Company unveils the $21-million Lower Observation Level renovation of the CN Tower and launches its 50 th anniversary celebrations
|When:
| Wednesday, January 21
8:30 a.m. Registration, coffee and light breakfast
9:00 a.m. Event begins and opening remarks
9:40.a.m. Photo-op
9:45 a.m. Media tour of the renovated Lower Observation Level
10:00 a.m. CN Tower opens to the public
|Who:
|
|Where:
| CN Tower main entrance
290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto
About Canada Lands Company
Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, it has contributed to enriching communities and the Canadian experience by unlocking the full potential of the properties it owns and operates in Montréal and across Canada. The Company acquires, transforms, and reintegrates surplus federal lands into sought-after communities, helping to create housing. Canada Lands is also a recognized leader in managing iconic tourist attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montréal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal. Canada Lands strives to increase economic, social, and environmental value in all its real estate and attraction projects and is proud to have generated over $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception.
About the CN Tower
At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering Wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for 50 years. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. (Includes 370,000 360 Restaurant guests and 18,000 EdgeWalk guests)
For more information and to RSVP:
Jodie Hunt
CN Tower
...
416-200-1539
Jeannie Tsang
Canada Lands Company
...
416-605-0382
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Canada Lands Company / Société immobilière du Canada
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment