403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Demolition Of UNRWA Buildings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Wednesday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' demolition of buildings belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Kuwait described the act as a flagrant violation of international laws and resolutions of international legitimacy.
In a statement, the Ministry reiterated its call on the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israeli violations and to hold those responsible accountable.
It also stressed the importance of ensuring the necessary protection for facilities affiliated with international organizations and for their staff, enabling them to carry out their mandated humanitarian duties in conflict zones. (end)
nma
Kuwait described the act as a flagrant violation of international laws and resolutions of international legitimacy.
In a statement, the Ministry reiterated its call on the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israeli violations and to hold those responsible accountable.
It also stressed the importance of ensuring the necessary protection for facilities affiliated with international organizations and for their staff, enabling them to carry out their mandated humanitarian duties in conflict zones. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment