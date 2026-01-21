Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Demolition Of UNRWA Buildings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Wednesday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' demolition of buildings belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Kuwait described the act as a flagrant violation of international laws and resolutions of international legitimacy.
In a statement, the Ministry reiterated its call on the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israeli violations and to hold those responsible accountable.
It also stressed the importance of ensuring the necessary protection for facilities affiliated with international organizations and for their staff, enabling them to carry out their mandated humanitarian duties in conflict zones. (end)
