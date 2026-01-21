403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Sultan Of Brunei On Successful Surgery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, congratulating him on the successful surgical procedure. (end)
dss
dss
