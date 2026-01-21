Additional Special Trial Courts Will Make Judicial System Robust: SC
The top court on January 6 had asked the Centre and the Delhi government to consider setting up a special court to conduct a day-to-day trial in a 2021 case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) related to the ISIS links of a person.
On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, about the progress made in setting up of a special court in the national capital.
“The idea is how do you make a robust mechanism that none of them are required to come to the courts? And that will happen when additional courts are set up,” the CJI said.
The bench asked the law officer to apprise it by February 10 of the development in setting up of a special court here. The matter will be now taken up on that day.
The bench was hearing the bail plea of Md Heydaitullah, who allegedly used Telegram groups to propagate the ideology of the terrorist group in India and recruit other persons.
The CJI earlier said that inordinate delay in trial gives to legitimate submissions on behalf of the accused that he cannot be kept in custody for a longer period of time, that too without the trial.
