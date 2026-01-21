Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Delhi NOTAM

2026-01-21 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least three flights operating to and from Srinagar Airport were cancelled on Wednesday following the issuance of a Notice to Airmen at Delhi Airport in connection with Republic Day arrangements, officials said.

Kashmir Observer

