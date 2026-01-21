Folding Carton Packaging Market Trends And Growth Opportunities Worldwide, 2026-2031 - EU Regulations Drive Brand Shift Toward Recyclable Folding Carton Packaging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folding Carton Packaging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The folding carton packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with projections revealing an increase from 43.63 million tonnes in 2025 to 45.53 million tonnes in 2026, and an expected reach of 56.32 million tonnes by 2031, growing at a 4.35% CAGR from 2026-2031.

This growth is driven by several factors including the demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of e-commerce. Stricter global legislation encourages brands to shift towards fiber-based alternatives, fostering sustained demand for recyclable packaging. As premiumization trends continue in consumer goods, the market leans on high-graphic, value-added designs for folding cartons.

Global Folding Carton Packaging Market Trends and Insights

The shift towards sustainability sees brands moving from plastic to recyclable boards, responding to investor directives and retail take-back mandates. Stora Enso's commitment to 100% recyclable lines by 2030 supports market visibility. Additionally, EU regulations on extended producer responsibility and increased disposal costs for mixed-material packs further tilt preferences towards folding cartons. The hospitality and industrial sectors increasingly replace plastic inserts with molded fiber partitions, supported by large retailers endorsing fiber-based formats.

E-commerce Packaging Demand Boom

E-commerce giants are optimizing packaging to reduce damage and freight costs, where folding cartons offer efficiency and support vibrant graphics. With Asia Pacific's online grocery and beauty segments growing, demand for tamper-evident solutions is on the rise. Cartons benefit from reverse logistics by reducing unsaleable returns, while the proliferation of urban micro-fulfillment hubs enhances the share of small-format folding cartons.

Virgin Pulp Price and Supply Volatility

Pulp prices remain volatile, impacting converters reliant on short-term contracts. Integrated majors manage price swings by diverting fiber, while independents face financial challenges, spurring M&A activity. The spread in cost structures also accelerates hedging strategies, although these are limited by unpredictable retail demand.

Analyzed drivers and restraints include premium printing needs, global plastic-reduction laws, and flexible pouch substitution.

Segment Analysis

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment accounted for 17.34% of the market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a 6.71% CAGR by 2031, driven by aging demographics and new drug launches. Compliance with stringent regulations is simplifying carton integration. The food and beverage category retains a 33.18% market share, leveraging ready-meal and multipack trends. In personal care, premium gloss finishes enhance shelf differentiation in niche markets.

The report segments the market by end-user industry, material type, printing technology, and geography. Asia Pacific leads with a 38.42% market share in 2025, fueled by omni-channel retail growth. In North America, direct-to-consumer brands require vibrant, small-batch cartons. Europe focuses on innovation, with directives pushing full recyclability and adopting digital embellishments for luxury appeal.

