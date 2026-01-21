MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empower Her Journey: A Portland Community Celebration Supported by JELENEW

Celebrating Women's Strength, Resilience, and Creativity in Partnership with JELENEW

At JELENEW, we believe that every woman deserves the freedom to move - on the road, in her life, and within her own story. That's why we are incredibly proud to support Empower Her Journey, a vibrant community event co-hosted by Rose Haven and We Independent, dedicated to uplifting immigrant women and families through art, storytelling, and connection.

Just as cycling empowers women to reclaim their rhythm and strength on the road, Empower Her Journey provides a space where women can reconnect with their confidence, creativity, and joy. The event invites attendees to engage in collaborative painting, storytelling corners, family-friendly creative sessions, and a reflection-driven blindfold auction. It is a celebration of the courage it takes to chart one's own path - both on and off the road.

For JELENEW, supporting this event is not just about sponsorship - it is a reflection of our core mission to empower women who move differently, dream boldly, and define their own momentum. Many of the women served by Rose Haven and We Independent are navigating new landscapes in their personal journeys, much like a cyclist conquering unfamiliar terrain. Their resilience mirrors the very spirit that inspires our designs: freedom, strength, and self-determination.

We are deeply honored to stand alongside these organizations as they create spaces where women and families feel safe, seen, and supported. It is through these spaces that Empower Her Journey shows that every path, no matter how difficult, has room to breathe - and every woman's journey has the power to flourish.

Empower Her Journey is more than just a community gathering; it is a powerful reminder that when women move together - whether through sport, art, or the act of rebuilding their lives - they go farther. By supporting this event, JELENEW hopes to encourage women to continue breaking boundaries, embracing their stories, and riding with strength, no matter where life takes them.

At JELENEW, we are committed to providing apparel designed for women who ride, who create, and who transform their communities. We believe that when women are empowered to move in any direction they choose, there is no limit to the impact they can make - on the road, in their communities, and in their own lives.

By supporting Empower Her Journey, JELENEW reaffirms its mission to help women move freely, confidently, and powerfully - every step, pedal, and brushstroke of the way.