Karnataka: Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Hundi Counting Reveals Over Half A Crore Collection

The counting of the donation boxes (hundi) at the historic Sriranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna town, Mandya district of Karnataka, has been completed, revealing a total collection of Rs. 55,92,613. The exercise was meticulously carried out under the supervision of Temple Committee President J Somashekhar and Executive Officer Uma, during which 12 hundis of the temple were opened and counted. Along with cash donations, 40 grams of silver and eight foreign currency notes were also found, reflecting the devotion of both local and international devotees.

The previous hundi counting was conducted on 30 October 2023. However, owing to the large influx of devotees during Dhanurmas, lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple this year. The counting process was carried out with the participation of officials and staff from Karnataka Gramin Bank, temple staff, members of Bengaluru-based Sri Bhramarambha Seva Sangha, and temple committee members.

Hundi Collection Deposited Into Bank

After the counting, the entire amount was securely deposited into Karnataka Gramin Bank. The procedure was carried out in a transparent manner in the presence of temple committee members, including priest Vijayasarathi and members T. Anand, Satish, Kamalamma, Asha Lathaputtegowda, Subramanya, and Raghu. To ensure accountability, the entire counting process was recorded using video cameras installed at four different locations.

Grand Hindu Samajotsava To Be Held On 24 January

As part of district-wide cultural initiatives in Karnataka, a grand Hindu Samajotsava will be organised on 24 January at 3:30 pm at the Kuvempu Centenary School grounds in Guttalu Layout, Mandya. Addressing a press conference, committee member Rajashekhar said the Hindu Samajotsava initiative has been launched across Mandya district to preserve Sanatana Dharma and promote awareness about the unity and cultural values of Hindu society.

He added that over 60 Hindu Samajotsavas have already been organised across the district, and the upcoming event aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage and organised strength of the Hindu community.

Shobha Yatra To Precede The Main Event

Ahead of the main event, a Shobha Yatra will commence from the main circle of Guttalu Road. The procession will begin with the Padapuja (foot worship) of Sri Shivabasappaswamiji of Sri Ramayogishwara Math, Bebi Betta, and proceed towards the venue accompanied by folk art troupes.

The programme will include speeches, with orator and social activist Naveen Subrahmanya addressing the gathering on the unity of society and the protection of dharma. Over 1,500 people are expected to participate. Committee members Doddachari, Lokesh, Rakesh, Damodara Shenoy, and Nandish were also present at the press conference and appealed to people to participate in large numbers to help introduce cultural values and heritage to the next generation.