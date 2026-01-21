Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sunita Williams Shares Powerful Message On Unity WATCH


2026-01-21 05:00:55
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reflected on how seeing Earth from space changes one's perspective. Speaking in Delhi, she said astronauts instinctively search for 'home' from orbit, realising that all people, nature, and life exist together on one fragile planet, reinforcing the idea of global unity beyond differences.

AsiaNet News

