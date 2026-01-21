Real Madrid Vs Monaco Highlights: Mbappé And Vinícius Star In Rousing 61 UCL Win

Real Madrid produced a stunning Champions League performance to crush AS Monaco 6–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in Matchday 7 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, storming back into contention for a top-eight finish with a dominant display.

