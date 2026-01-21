Border 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Smashes THIS Record Even Before Release Check Here

Border 2: Sunny Deol starrer is just 2 days away from release, and its advance bookings are looking awesome. It has already raked in over 6 crores before its release. Meanwhile, a big update about the movie has just dropped. Check here

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is making waves even before its release. While the advance bookings are going strong, news is out that the movie has received its certificate from the Censor Board.

Reports say Sunny Deol's Border 2 got a U/A 13+ certificate from the CBFC. It's said the Censor Board passed the film without a single cut.

Director Anurag Singh's Border 2 has a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes, making it one of Bollywood's longest war films. The film was made on a budget of 150-250 crores.

In Border 2, Sunny Deol is Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit is Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty is Lt. Commander M.S. Rawat.

For Border 2's advance bookings, 108,441 tickets have been sold across India. The film has earned 3.48 crores (without blocked seats) and 6.73 crores (with blocked seats).

Anurag Singh's Border 2 releases worldwide on Jan 23. Sunny Deol leads a cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and more.