Vijay's Jana Nayagan Hits Roadblock: Censor Delay Sparks OTT And Theater Concerns

Vijay's Jananayagan faces major release chaos after the Censor Board filed a case, halting its premiere. The delay is creating pressure from Amazon Prime, affecting distributors, theaters, and the film's overall schedule.

Actor Vijay's upcoming film Jananayagan is facing major delays after the Censor Board filed a case, halting its release. Originally slated for the Pongal release on January 9, the film could not premiere. Even after a judge ordered certification, the Board secured a stay, keeping the movie in limbo.

The case returned to the High Court, where both the filmmakers and the Censor Board presented their arguments. The judge adjourned proceedings without setting a verdict date. If the filmmakers win, the Board may appeal to the Supreme Court, potentially prolonging the release delay and creating uncertainty for everyone involved.

Amazon Prime purchased the OTT rights for ₹120 crores, and the delay disrupts their release schedule. The platform reportedly expressed frustration in court, highlighting that other projects could be affected. The streaming service may even consider legal action against the film's team if the situation continues.

Distributors and theater owners are also suffering due to the delay. Many took loans to buy screening rights, while theaters lost expected revenue. Additionally, the crew has already spent over ₹50 lakhs on legal proceedings. The ongoing standoff highlights the financial and logistical challenges caused by the certification dispute.