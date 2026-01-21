Telangana Signs Mou With AI Firm Blaize At WEF To Boost Tech Sector

The Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blaize, a California-based leader in energy-efficient AI hardware and software.

Partnership to Bolster Hyderabad R & D Centre

The agreement was finalised during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos by a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This partnership is designed to accelerate the state's growth in the electronics, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence sectors, with a specific focus on expanding Blaize's existing research and development operations in Hyderabad.

Under the new agreement, the state government will provide support to scale Blaize's Hyderabad R & D and engineering centre. The collaboration aims to leverage Blaize's expertise in data-centre AI computing and hybrid infrastructure to create high-impact solutions for smart cities and industrial automation.

A Key Part of 'Telangana Rising' Vision

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that this partnership is a vital component of the "Telangana Rising" vision. "Our state is rapidly emerging as a progressive, technology-driven state, with high-impact initiatives across AI, datacentres, quantum computing, hardware and automation," he stated. He added that the goal of becoming a premier AI data centre hub is central to the state's target of achieving USD 3 trillion in economic growth over the next twenty years.

Telangana AI Innovation Hub Launch

The state is also launching the "Telangana AI Innovation Hub," which will serve as a central nerve centre for research and investment.

IT and Industries Minister Dr. Sridhar Babu noted that this hub is intended to position Hyderabad as a premier global destination for AI. He welcomed the potential expansion of Blaize's facility, promising that the state would support the development of advanced engineering talent to meet the needs of the growing semiconductor and AI industries.

Exploring Future AI Applications

Both parties also discussed exploring AI-driven pilots for healthcare diagnostics and manufacturing efficiency, further cementing Hyderabad's position as a global technology hub. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)