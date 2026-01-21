Bhojshala Row: Digvijaya Singh Seeks Harmony On Basant Panchami

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government and the district administration to ensure strict compliance with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) orders to maintain communal harmony in Dhar, as Basant Panchami falls on a Friday this year.

There is a disputed site, the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. For Hindus, the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Singh Cites ASI Orders for Peaceful Observance

As Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) falls on a Friday this year, Congress leader Singh urged the authorities to enforce ASI directives to maintain communal harmony in the district. "This year, the festival of Basant Panchami is falling on a Friday. This has happened earlier as well, and in accordance with the decision of the central government, the Dhar district administration had then made arrangements to celebrate it peacefully with the cooperation of both communities. I would like to say to the government and the administration that the ASI, in its orders issued in 2003, 2013 and 2016, has already made it clear that whenever the festival of Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers, Basant Panchami worship shall be performed from sunrise till 1 pm and again from 3.30 pm till sunset, while the time between 1 pm and 3 pm shall be reserved for offering Friday namaz," said Digvijaya Singh in a social media post.

He further added, "In this situation, it is the responsibility of the government and the administration to ensure full compliance with the orders passed by the ASI and to make every effort to maintain peace and harmony in Dhar, taking strict action against those who spread communal hatred or rumours."

Appeal for Communal Harmony

The Congress leader also appealed to members of both Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace and harmony, stating that Madhya Pradesh has long been a symbol of communal amity. "I appeal to all Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain communal harmony. Our state is a symbol of peace, and it is the moral responsibility of the government and the administration to establish and uphold this peace through legal means," he added.

Administration on Alert

Meanwhile, Dhar district administration has been on alert mode, tightened security measures and deployed an adequate number of police personnel in the district in view of the Basant Panchami. The police also conducted a flag march in the area to ensure peace and maintain harmony among the people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)