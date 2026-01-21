Jenny Slate's Texts Call Justin Baldoni 'A Fraud' Amid Lawsuit

'A False Ally And A Fraud'

Newly unsealed texts from Jenny Slate have revealed the actress' critical views of Justin Baldoni during the filming of 'It Ends With Us', where she played his onscreen sister Allysa. The documents were made public on Tuesday as part of Blake Lively's ongoing legal case against Baldoni, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In her deposition on September 26, 2025, Slate described filming the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel as "a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel this way," adding that both she and Lively "complained directly" to the studio.

"Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist,'" she wrote in one message. "Honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is."

In another text, Slate called Baldoni "the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!" Slate added in another text, "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude. He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!"

Messaging her former agent in May 2023 during production, Slate wrote, "This week was really intense for a few reasons. It's like fascinating and also so shitty. Justin and Jamey [Heath] are truly unfit. I'm not scared or anything, just repulsed and deeply irritated, and I know Blake is experiencing that on a much more serious level." She added, "I feel like it's about to get really bad and I'm not sure what Blake's limit is but she's really taken a lot of crap from them, like crazy shit, and I'm not kidding when I tell you that Justin and Jamey me freak me out. Like they tell really weird lies and Justin is astoundingly wrongheaded," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Criticism of 'Male Feminist' Persona

Slate also referenced Baldoni's 2018 TED Talk on empowering women and redefining masculinity, writing, "I really don't get how he did a TED Talk. He is worse than the bros I've encountered, not because he's predatory but because of his general fragility and misogyny, like not seeming to be aware of any of the obvious no-no's."

Alleged 'Inappropriate' Comment On Set

Earlier in her deposition, Slate addressed an incident in which Baldoni allegedly commented on her appearance, saying, "I can say this because my wife is here, but you look sexy in what you're wearing." Slate described the remark as "not appropriate" on a film set or in "any workplace," explaining, "The comment was about me, not my character. It wasn't useful for my work. It wasn't anything I wanted. It was unwanted and had no place, in my professional experience."

She did not raise her frustrations at the time, stating, "It was either my first or second day on set. He was my boss, and I just wanted to do my work and leave."

Slate also told her team in June 2023 that she did not want to be paired with Baldoni or Heath for promotions, maintaining that stance throughout the press tour. "I don't want to do anything with Justin, I don't want to talk about him, like... nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional," she wrote.

Slate Voices Support For Blake Lively

Months after Blake Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and retaliation, Slate spoke in support of her co-star, stating, "As Blake Lively's cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation. Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her. What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A trial for Lively's case against Baldoni and Wayfarer is scheduled for May 18. (ANI)

