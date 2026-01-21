Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY Breaks Silence On Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumors: Here's What She Said

Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the long-running wedding rumors with Vijay Deverakonda. While fans eagerly speculate about a secret engagement and wedding plans, the actress remains coy, promising to speak when the time is right.

Rumors about Rashmika's marriage to Vijay Deverakonda have been making headlines, with speculation that the couple is set to wed soon. While fans eagerly await confirmation, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have officially commented. The buzz grew after reports suggested a secret engagement and a planned wedding in Rajasthan next month.

Recently, Rashmika opened up about the marriage chatter during an interview. When asked directly, she smiled and noted that rumors have circulated for four years. She assured fans that she would share details when the timing is right, keeping the audience curious while neither confirming nor denying the speculations surrounding her personal life.

The couple hasn't exactly hidden their relationship, celebrating New Year's abroad and hosting parties, which fueled further wedding rumors. Fans have taken these public appearances as hints toward an upcoming ceremony. Despite all the speculation, Rashmika continues to maintain her composure, letting her actions speak while keeping the exact details a mystery.

Reports suggest the wedding date might be February 26 in Rajasthan, but Rashmika keeps fans guessing. The actress's measured response demonstrates her desire to handle personal matters privately, while fans continue to eagerly anticipate updates. Until official confirmation, the suspense around Rashmika and Vijay's wedding remains high.