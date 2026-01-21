Deepfake Video Of Indian Army Chief Spread By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts, PIB Fact Check Issues Alert

A serious case of digital misinformation has surfaced online, with Pakistani propaganda-linked social media accounts circulating a deepfake video of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The viral video falsely claims that the Indian Army would need 50 years to match the military technology allegedly used by Pakistan and China during 'Operation Sindoor'.

India's official fact-checking agency, PIB Fact Check, has firmly denied these claims and warned the public against falling for such misleading content.

What the fake video claims

The manipulated video shows General Upendra Dwivedi supposedly saying that India is far behind Pakistan and China in defence technology. It claims that the Indian Army would need decades to reach the same level.

These statements are completely false. According to PIB Fact Check, the video has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence tools. The voice, visuals, and words have all been manipulated to mislead viewers.

PIB fact check issues clear warning

PIB Fact Check has clearly stated that General Upendra Dwivedi has made no such remarks at any time. The agency labelled the clip as an AI-generated deepfake, created to spread confusion and weaken trust in India's armed forces.

The government has urged citizens to stay alert and not share unverified videos, especially those related to national security and defence.

Original video shared for public clarity

To counter the fake clip, PIB Fact Check shared a link to the original and unedited video released by news agency ANI. The original footage shows that the Indian Army Chief's speech has been taken out of context and digitally changed.

Officials said comparing the original video with the fake one clearly shows signs of manipulation, including altered voice patterns and mismatched lip movements.

What Army chief said on future warfare and agility

Speaking at the 78th Army Day Parade in Jaipur, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said the Indian Army is going through a clear and planned change in the way it thinks and prepares for war. He explained that the Army is no longer focused only on present threats, but is actively getting ready for future and more complex forms of warfare.

The Army chief said new military structures are being created, equipped and trained to operate in fast-changing and challenging battle conditions. As part of this shift, new specialised formations such as Bhairav Battalions, Ashni Platoons, Shaktiban Regiments, and Divyastra Batteries have been raised. These units are designed to be flexible, quick to respond, and fully focused on their missions, in line with future operational needs.

General Dwivedi stressed that Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, is central to this transformation. He said this was clearly visible during the parade, where a wide range of Made in India defence equipment was displayed. According to him, indigenisation is no longer a long-term goal but a strategic necessity. It gives the Army more freedom in operations, better reliability over time, and stronger confidence in its readiness.

He also highlighted the importance of dual-use resources, stating that infrastructure, technology, and innovation developed for defence should also benefit civilians and national development. This, he said, strengthens the country's resilience, sustainability, and overall capacity.

How to report fake and misleading content

PIB Fact Check has requested the public to report any suspicious or misleading content immediately. Citizens can help stop the spread of fake news by using the following official contacts:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

The message has also been shared by key defence-related handles, including the Ministry of Defence, HQ Integrated Defence Staff and the Indian Army's official media wing.

Experts warn that deepfake videos are becoming more common and more convincing. Such content is often used to create fear, spread false narratives and damage trust in public institutions.

Authorities have once again reminded people to rely only on verified sources and official statements, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like the Indian Army.