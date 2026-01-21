'Not OYO': Couple Locks Train Toilet For 2 Hours, Girl's 'My Choice' Reply Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A shocking incident aboard a train has triggered widespread outrage after a couple reportedly locked themselves inside a train toilet for nearly two hours, treating the public facility like a private room and leaving fellow passengers frustrated. As claimed in the video that has now gone viral, the occupation of the train toilet caused inconvenience to other passengers. As the door remained shut for an unusually long time, the situation escalated, eventually drawing the attention of railway staff.

#BreakingNews आजकल लोगो को थोड़ा भी बर्दास्त नहीं हो रहा हैं ट्रैन को हीं oyo बना दे रहे हैं। और इन्हे लोगो की परवाह भी नहीं हैं। फिर से ट्रैन के बाथरूम में एक कपल 2 घण्टे तक बंद मिले #NewsUpdate #TrendingNews #viralnews twitter/rutJ9NX3LJ

- awsur (@mr_suryag) January 21, 2026

When the door was finally opened, the man comes outside and says that the woman is menstruating and is in pain. However, what stunned passengers was the woman's reaction. The woman, completely unbothered, can be heard saying,“If I have a problem, it's my choice whoever I want to take inside with me”.

The clip went viral, igniting a fierce debate over public behaviour, civic sense, and passenger rights. Many users slammed the couple for misusing a shared facility and ignoring the discomfort caused to others.

A user wrote,“Asserting one's right in a public place and misusing it is truly reprehensible.”

सार्वजनिक जगह पर अपना अधिकार जमाना और उसका गलत प्रयोग करना वाकई में नींदनिय है,, कानून एक हे,,

- KUNDAN PATEL (@KUNDAN00PATEL) January 21, 2026

Another user commented,“Breaking public decency in the name of freedom is not right. A train bathroom is not an OYO room - it's a necessity for hundreds of passengers. Rules are equal for everyone.“My wish” is fine only up to the point where it doesn't cause trouble to others.”

आज़ादी के नाम पर सार्वजनिक जगहों की मर्यादा तोड़ना सही नहीं है। ट्रेन का बाथरूम OYO नहीं होता-वो सैकड़ों यात्रियों की ज़रूरत है। नियम सबके लिए बराबर हैं,“मेरी मर्ज़ी” वहाँ तक ही ठीक है जहाँ दूसरों की परेशानी न हो।

- संजय बौद्ध (@Sanjayboddh1993) January 21, 2026

A third user wrote,“The train bathroom is NOT an OYO!“My wish” doesn't apply here - the rules are the same for everyone.”

ट्रेन का बाथरूम OYO नहीं है! ❌“मेरी मर्जी” नहीं, यहाँ नियम सब पर लागू होते हैं। ⚖️

- (@Madhumita8751) January 21, 2026

