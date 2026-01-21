Chhattisgarh's Jagargunda Gets Bank Back After Years Of Naxal Violence

Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, which lost its shine as Asia's famous market for tamarind due to naxal violence, is gaining momentum to become economically empowered, with a nationalised bank starting operations after years of naxal violence.

With the efforts of the Chhattisgarh Government, a branch of the Indian Overseas Bank has been established in Sukma's Jagargunda, which had remained under Naxal control for several decades. Witnessing a major transformational shift, the picture of Jagargunda is changing. Recalling the events of 2002, the Naxals had blown up the operational bank in Jagargunda and looted the cash. The bank's vault is still lying at the spot narrating the menace of naxal violence.

A Symbol of Changing Future

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Chhattisgarh, the impact of the decisive battle against Naxalism became clearly visible on the ground. The bank has reopened in the village, bringing happiness back to the villagers' faces. The benefits of government schemes are now reaching villagers directly in their bank accounts. People who once had to travel 60-70 kilometres just to access banking services now have a bank in their own village, and this has become the biggest symbol of Jagargunda's changing future.

"Jagargunda was famous for its tamarind market, and the bank there was blown up by Naxalites. But now a bank has been re-established there. Earlier, people had to travel 60-70 kilometres to Bijapur, Sukma, or Dantewada for banking facilities. Now, with the opening of the bank in Jagargunda, about 600 people have already opened accounts, and they are getting banking services," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, emphasising the change from the previous situation.

Anti-Naxal Operations and Development

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P also said, "Continuous and extensive anti-naxal operations to eliminate naxalism, coupled with developmental works in the Bastar division, are the priority."

"In this sequence, banking facilities are being made available to the public in Jagargunda and other interior areas", he added.

The IG further elaborated, saying, "With the restoration of banking facilities, continuous efforts are being made to create a positive environment for the revival of the tamarind market as well as for trade, commerce, education, and healthcare services. Certainly, access to banking facilities can provide better opportunities for employment and economic development, especially for the youth of the area."

Bringing Banking to Remote Villages

The bank's assistant manager, Shankar, also reaffirmed that over 600 accounts have already been opened in the bank. He further said that there is no other bank within a 50-kilometre radius. People from 14 villages come here to open accounts. Some villages are very remote, so we go there to raise awareness and help people open accounts. With the opening of the bank's branch, people are getting the benefits of government schemes directly into their accounts. We have received strong support from the government, and the establishment of a branch would not be possible without the government's support. We are continuously encouraging people to open bank accounts and to use banking services.

A Local Perspective on Transformation

Shedding light on the problems faced by people in the absence of a bank, Jagargunda Sarpanch Nitya Kosma said that two decades ago, people in Jagargunda were forced to live a very difficult, unsettled life. There was no education, no hospital, and no ration shop. People had to travel 60-70 kilometres for a ration.

"Life here was extremely difficult. Jagargunda had the highest naxalite influence in the district, after which the Salwa Judum movement was carried out here, causing significant problems for the naxals," Kosma added.

The Sarpanch further stated that she had been elected sarpanch recently and, since then, has tried to link Jagargunda with development. In 2002, Maoists looted the bank here. The Naxalite influence in this village was very strong, howecer the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government has opened a bank here. In the absence of banking facilities, people had to travel up to 150 kilometres to open a bank account or avail banking services. With the bank's opening, villagers are benefiting from schemes like the Mahtari Vandan Yojana and other government programmes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)