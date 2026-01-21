403
Ibovespa Sets Double Record As Global Money Rotates Toward Brazil
Key Points
Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa pushed to a new closing record on Tuesday, ending at 166,276.90, up 0.87%. It also set a new intraday peak at 166,467.56.
Turnover reached about R$23.9 billion ($4,426,000,000), a sign of conviction behind the move. The rally stood out because U.S. stocks fell sharply, with the Dow down 1.76%, the S&P 500 down 2.06%, and the Nasdaq down 2.39%.
The driver was a global rotation away from U.S. risk, as Washington's latest tariff threats and diplomatic friction revived a“sell America” mood. Europe also weakened, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.70%.
Asia followed, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.11% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.29%. The dollar index hovered near 98.6 in early Wednesday trading, reflecting softer demand for dollars.
In Brazil, the currency moved the other way. The spot dollar closed at R$5.3805 ($996,000,000), up 0.31%, as investors balanced inflows into equities with caution in FX.
Domestic headlines also mattered. The Federal Police scheduled new testimony in the Master case, while Senator Eduardo Girão urged the PGR to open a probe tied to Supreme Court handling.
Heavyweights carried the index. Vale rose nearly 2% and posted about R$2.1 billion ($389,000,000) in financial volume, though gains were capped by weaker iron ore. Dalian iron ore fell 1% to 789.5 yuan, near $113.37 per ton.
Petrobras benefited from firmer Brent, which climbed 1.53% to $64.92 a barrel. Banks advanced as investors tracked FGC payments, with 448,000 of 800,000 creditors completing requests.
Top winners were TIMS3 +4.98%, CEAB3 +4.34%, VIVT3 +3.97%, SBSP3 +3.10%, and CYRE3 +3.01%. Top losers were CSNA3 -3.04%, USIM5 -2.99%, B3SA3 -2.85%, HAPV3 -1.93%, and CMIN3 -1.44%.
Technicals still favor the bulls. On the 4-hour chart, RSI sits near 68.6 with MACD positive. Daily RSI is around 65.7, while weekly RSI near 74 signals growing pullback risk. Traders now watch resistance near 166,467 and support near 165,255, then 164,230, if global stress returns.
Brazil stocks hit fresh records even as Wall Street slid on renewed geopolitical and tariff fears.
Foreign inflows favored Brazil's heavyweight banks, Vale, and Petrobras, pushing the index higher.
Overbought signals are rising, but momentum still points up while politics adds headline risk.
