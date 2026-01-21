403
Bitcoin Slips Toward A Key Support Test As Risk-Off Fear Hits Crypto
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Bitcoin traded near $89,110 after a $87,897–$91,320 swing; perps showed $89,076, down about 2.35%.
ETF outflows and liquidation selling replaced the usual excuses, as macro fear hit all risk assets.
Charts are oversold short-term, but $88,000 is the gate before $85,000, $80,000, and the $76,000 debate.
Bitcoin hovered around $89,110, after dipping near $87,897 and probing about $91,320.
The tone came from outside crypto. Coverage tied the move to renewed tariff threats and falling equities, while money rotated toward gold and silver.
Leverage made the drop sharper. Market commentary put liquidations near $1 billion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum doing most of the damage.
Flows then confirmed the stress. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted about $479.7 million of net outflows on Jan. 20. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs shed about $230.0 million the same day.
Professional takes converged. A Delta Exchange analyst blamed macro headwinds and geopolitics. CoinSwitch pointed to US-Europe trade tensions. Giottus's CEO cited a lack of fresh inflows and slower institutional allocation.
Mudrex noted Bitcoin near $89,000 as Ethereum lost $3,000. A WazirX founder said large caps are tracking global risk assets, not crypto narratives.
Oversold bounce risks still dominate
The technical picture is consistent with that caution. Weekly prints showed O $93,627, H $93,632, L $87,777, C $89,018, with RSI near 40 and a long-term average near $57,805.
Daily RSI sat near 42. Four-hour RSI sank near 27, an oversold zone that often sparks short covering, not a new uptrend.
For bears, the map is simple. Lose the high-$87,000s, and $85,000 becomes the next test. Break that, and $80,000 becomes the magnet, with $76,000 back on the table.
Altcoin action was scattered. NAORIS surged about 84%, RIVER rose about 22%, AXS gained about 21%, and ARC jumped, while XAUT climbed with bullion. On the downside, XMR fell about 15% and BERA about 11%, while ETH was about 5% lower in perps.
By the tape, ETH traded near $2,966, SOL near $127.48, XRP near $1.907, LTC near $68.84, and ZEC near $353.16. ZEC's weakness also carried a governance overhang tied to a developer-team resignation dispute.
