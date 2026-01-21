403
Tariff Shock Hits The Real Even As The Global Dollar Slips
The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday even as the global dollar fell, a divergence that traders read as pure risk premium. Spot USD/BRL ended at R$5.3805, up 0.31%, then hovered near R$5.3769 in early Wednesday trading.
The trigger was not Brazil's terms of trade. Oil strengthened, with Brent near $64.92, a setup that often helps the real. Instead, markets were jolted by fresh U.S. tariff threats and a widening geopolitical quarrel around Greenland.
President Donald Trump floated 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne, aimed at pressuring President Emmanuel Macron.
He also outlined additional 10% import tariffs from Feb. 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Those rates, he said, could rise to 25% from June 1, linked to his Greenland demands.
Policy uncertainty keeps markets cautious
Trump also pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on tariff legality scheduled for Wednesday. He signaled his team would find another path if the court blocked the measures.
That message amplified the“policy uncertainty” trade that has been weighing on risk appetite. The irony is that the dollar was falling broadly.
The DXY index was down about 0.78% near 98.618 late Tuesday, later stabilizing around 98.6. Reuters cited IG analyst Tony Sycamore, who said markets were reacting to fears of strained alliances, retaliation risk, and faster de-dollarisation pressure.
Brazil's pricing reflected that global unease, plus local noise. One headline in São Paulo involved a Federal Police deposition schedule linked to the Banco Maste case. It was not a macro shock, but it added to caution.
Flow proxies pointed to active hedging. USD/BRL February futures traded about 224,610 contracts, with a range roughly 5.374 to 5.423.
Brazil equity risk looked steadier, with EWZ trading heavy volume and sizable assets, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a large net outflow.
Technically, USD/BRL is coiling. The 4-hour chart shows a narrow 5.36–5.38 band with near-neutral momentum. The daily chart remains softer, with 5.29–5.30 as the key downside zone. A break above 5.42 would signal the headlines are winning again.
USD/BRL rose to R$5.3805 on Tuesday, despite a broad dollar drop.
Tariff threats tied to Greenland politics drove risk aversion and hedging demand.
Charts show a tight range, with 5.35–5.36 as near support and 5.42 as the next ceiling.
