Novorizontino's 40 Rout Exposes Palmeiras' Early-Season Fault Lines Under Abel
Key Points
A Palmeiras side still searching for rhythm in the new season was dismantled on January 20, 2026, as Novorizontino delivered a 4–0 win at Estádio Dr. Jorge Ismael de Biasi.
Robson struck three times and Hélio Borges added a late fourth, turning what should have been a routine state-league trip into the most lopsided defeat of Abel Ferreira's tenure.
It was also a rare kind of scoreline for Palmeiras. The last time the club lost by three or more goals was a 4–1 Paulistão defeat to Água Santa on March 27, 2016.
For Novorizontino, the night carried its own history: the club had not beaten Palmeiras at home since 1990. The pattern was blunt. Novorizontino pressed Palmeiras ' first pass, forced hurried clearances, and punished basic errors.
The opening goal came from a corner, with Robson free at close range in the 19th minute. Near halftime, a long cross dropped behind the back line and Robson finished again for 2–0.
Palmeiras pushed higher after the break, and Abel stacked the attack, but a giveaway near the box fed Robson's third in the 57th minute. Borges then struck a low, angled shot to seal it.
The numbers underlined the scale. The crowd was 7,396 and the gate was R$ 546,825 ($101,265). Palmeiras and Novorizontino both moved to nine points, yet Novorizontino edged ahead on tie-breakers while Palmeiras sat third.
Abel, marking his 400th match in charge, called it a hard blow and said the team was not competitive. The next test comes fast: Palmeiras host São Paulo on Saturday, January 24 at 18:30, while Novorizontino host Botafogo-SP on Sunday, January 25 at 18:30.
For a club often described as an“oasis” from criticism, the conservative lesson is simple: fundamentals do not negotiate. Systems, narratives, and excuses can wait.
Robson scored a hat-trick as Novorizontino routed Palmeiras 4–0, ending a 35-year home drought in the matchup.
The loss revives familiar concerns for Palmeiras: set-piece defending, shaky build-up play, and a midfield that stalled under pressure.
In a pot-based Paulistão format where schedules differ, a heavy defeat can distort standings early and tighten the margin for error.
