Trump authorizes covert construction of secure underground facility
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has authorized the covert renovation of a secure underground facility beneath the White House, alongside a new East Wing extension, according to reports.
The White House noted that the original underground bunker was first constructed in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. At the time, only the East Wing extension was publicly acknowledged. Now, over 80 years later, the East Wing is being renovated to include a new ballroom, while the old underground facilities are being replaced and upgraded in secret.
Sources suggest that the underground area is likely receiving advanced technological enhancements to address evolving security threats, though precise details remain classified. Historically, the bunker has been used for critical operations, including the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, planning for a covert trip by former President Joe Biden to Ukraine, and sheltering Vice President Dick Cheney shortly before the September 11 attacks.
At a recent National Capital Planning Commission meeting, White House official Joshua Fisher stated that the new ballroom would improve functionality, enhance security, and provide adaptable infrastructure for future needs. He noted that parts of the project are “top secret,” requiring the underground work to be accounted for outside of the standard planning commission process.
In a court filing last week, the White House defended the East Wing construction, arguing that halting the underground work would “endanger national security and therefore impair the public interest,” citing a “classified declaration” supporting the rationale.
