$7.87 Bn Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Forecast To 2033

The global Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) treatment market, valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2024, is anticipated to expand to USD 7.87 billion by 2033, with an impressive CAGR of 8.68% from 2025 to 2033. The escalation in GBM cases, driven by enhanced diagnostics and an aging population, fuels the market's growth alongside the critical need for advanced treatment modalities.

Globally, GBM's clinical burden continues to surge. For instance, Parkway Cancer Centre in Singapore highlighted roughly 100 new GBM cases annually as of December 2024, stressing the strain on neuro-oncology frameworks. GBM patients necessitate comprehensive care involving surgical intervention and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Despite this, relapses underline existing therapeutic limitations, emphasizing the importance of personalized medicine and innovative approaches like genomics and immunotherapy.

In neurosurgery, cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing GBM patient outcomes and increasing access in emerging markets. The introduction of intraoperative MRI (Io-MRI) is a pivotal advancement, demonstrated by a 2024 study in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology, which showcased higher tumor resection rates and extended progression-free survival, with gross total resection jumping from 33.6% to 49.6%.

Further bolstering global therapy adoption are enhanced access and favorable reimbursement setups. This is evidenced by the increased global utilization of Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) therapy. By the end of 2024, Novocure announced over 4,000 active patients using its Optune Gio TTF system worldwide, highlighting significant acceptance in markets like the U.S., Germany, France, and Japan. This widespread adoption underscores TTF's role in reshaping GBM treatment paradigms, promising advancements beyond GBM itself.

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Report Segmentation

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Clinics / Outpatient Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

