ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|4,254,500
|1,099,765,036
|14 January 2026
|25,000
|206.84
|5,171,000
|15 January 2026
|23,000
|208.13
|4,786,990
|16 January 2026
|5,000
|209.48
|1,047,400
|19 January 2026
|7,000
|204.09
|1,428,630
|20 January 2026
|5,000
|204.36
|1,021,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|4,319,500
|1,113,220,856
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,766,356 B shares corresponding to 2.25 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 January 2026 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
