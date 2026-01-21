Egg Market: Analysis Of Future Demand And Leading Key Players Through 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The egg industry has experienced significant expansion over recent years, driven by various factors tied to consumer demand and poultry farming advancements. This growth is set to continue into the near future, supported by evolving trends and increasing preferences for different types of eggs and egg-based products.

Steady Growth Outlook in the Egg Market Size Through 2026

The egg market has shown robust growth, increasing from $291.49 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $311.23 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historical growth is largely due to the expansion of poultry farming, higher household consumption of eggs, greater demand from food service sectors, affordability as a protein source, and the traditional use of eggs in bakery products.

Long-Term Expansion Prospects for the Egg Market to 2030

Looking ahead, the egg market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $409.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted increase is driven by a shift toward organic egg production, rising global demand for protein, broader applications of eggs in functional foods, growth in online grocery shopping, and more widespread use of eggs enriched with additional nutrients. Notable trends include rising consumer interest in specialty and organic eggs, increased demand for nutrient-enhanced varieties, growing popularity of eggs in ready-to-eat meals, expansion of value-added egg products, and heightened curiosity about alternative bird eggs.

Understanding Eggs and Their Variability

Eggs are hard-shelled reproductive bodies produced by birds, primarily consumed as food by humans. These eggs are laid in nests created by the parent birds. Different bird species produce eggs that vary widely in size, color, and patterns, adaptations shaped by their evolutionary history and environmental conditions.

Factors Propelling Growth in the Global Egg Market

One major driver of the egg market's expansion is the increasing demand for processed egg products. These processed forms, derived from whole eggs or egg mixes, undergo pasteurization to eliminate pathogens like salmonella, making them a safer protein option compared to fresh eggs. For example, the UK's Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs reported that egg product production reached 15.8 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, imports of egg products rose by 10%, reaching 9.6 million dozen in May 2024 compared to the previous year. This growing preference for processed eggs is a key factor fueling market growth.

Regional Distribution and Market Leadership in the Egg Industry

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for eggs, followed by North America as the second-largest. The egg market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

