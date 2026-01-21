Membrane Water And Wastewater Treatment Market 2026-2031: EPA And EU PFAS Regulations Boost Membrane Retrofitting Needs Across Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The membrane water and wastewater treatment market is poised for growth due to stricter discharge norms, rising water scarcity, and advances in RO technology. Opportunities exist in low-pressure systems, digital twins, and AI-enabled maintenance.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 6.93 billion in 2026 to USD 9.76 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 7.11% during this period. This growth is driven by stricter discharge mandates, escalating water scarcity, and advances in reverse osmosis (RO) technology, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 35%.

The integration of digital twins and AI-enabled predictive maintenance lowers operating costs and increases uptime, enhancing the market's appeal to both municipal and industrial sectors. Europe leads with stringent policies for removing PFAS and micropollutants, while Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding capacity. Competition remains moderate, with existing companies leveraging strategic acquisitions and service-heavy bundles to maintain market share, as emerging players harness next-generation technologies like graphene to innovate.

Increasing Adoption of Low-Pressure Membrane Systems

Low-pressure ultrafiltration and microfiltration units now operate more efficiently, achieving 40-60% lower pressures than older models and offering significant electricity savings. These advancements are particularly beneficial in decentralized or energy-constrained environments, where membranes can integrate effectively with renewable energy sources. Suppliers have launched high-flux, low-pressure variants that maintain performance while reducing operating costs. Additionally, lower capital requirements make these solutions viable for small communities, aligning with utilities' goals to reduce emissions without major overhauls.

Stricter Discharge Norms for Micropollutants and PFAS

New PFAS regulations in the U.S. and Europe are prompting retrofits across facilities, encouraging a shift from traditional filtration to nanofiltration and RO systems, thereby boosting market growth. Regulatory focus is expanding to include pharmaceutical residues and endocrine disruptors, increasing compliance demands. The rapid implementation timeline favors suppliers with ready inventories and proven solutions, particularly impacting Europe and North America while influencing APAC exporters to align with global water quality standards.

Persistent Membrane Fouling and Cleaning Chemical Costs

Fouling issues impose significant operational costs, consuming 15-25% of OPEX for cleaning reagents and causing downtime. Innovative surface coatings and cleaning methods show potential but remain costly and underdeveloped. Until widespread commercialization, these challenges could slightly impede market growth.

Other drivers and restraints include:



Expansion of decentralized "off-grid" treatment plants

AI-Enabled predictive maintenance reducing operating expenses The capital-intensive nature of ceramic membrane manufacturing

Segment Analysis

Reverse osmosis commands 36.62% of the market share, benefiting from retrofits in desalination and industrial reuse sectors as technology advances reduce operational demands. Ultrafiltration's role in pretreatment strengthens due to dual-barrier designs now standard in seawater RO systems. Nanofiltration is expanding for applications involving organic retention, and microfiltration continues to hold unique market segments within biotech and beverage industries.

Emerging chemical technologies are extending membrane lifetimes, while digital tools drive demand for updates every five to seven years. DuPont's WAVE PRO platform improves bidding precision, while Clean TeQ's graphene modules offer low-pressure, high-flux solutions, promising market growth for integrated membrane systems.

The Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Report segments the market by Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography, with forecasts provided in USD value.

Geography Analysis

Europe's 33.84% market share in 2025 is sustained by proactive regulatory measures and infrastructure investments across several countries. Asia-Pacific leads in growth, driven by rising urban demands and widescale initiatives in nations like China and Indonesia. North America remains robust, responding to droughts with desalination advancements and addressing PFAS in regulatory hotspots. The Middle East and Africa are notable for large-scale RO projects, while South America shows mining-driven demand for zero-discharge technologies.

List of companies covered in this report:



ALFA LAVAL

Aquatech

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AXEON Water

DuPont

Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company

Kovalus Separation Solutions

LG Chem

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions GmbH

NX Filtration BV

Pall Corporation

Pentair

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia

Vontron Technology Co., Ltd. Xylem

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Market Drivers



4.3 Market Restraints



4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)



5.1 By Technology



5.2 By End-User Industry

5.3 By Geography

6 Competitive Landscape



6.1 Market Concentration



6.2 Strategic Moves



6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook 7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900